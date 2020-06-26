221 Brook Meadow Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool garage media room

Gorgeous, spacious 6 and a half bedroom home in a highly sought after Lawson Farms. Home is on a cul de Sac with a large yard and gorgeous pool and a fire pit. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs bedroom could also be a media room, craft room, sitting area, or a home gym. Open concept with easy access to shopping and Midlothian Community Park. New paint - Oct 2019. Windows replaced with upgraded windows (over 30K value at time of purchase) - March 2019. Carpet replaced- May 2019. Master bath tile - May 2019. Also listed for sale. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.