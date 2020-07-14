Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated furnished bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room trash valet dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly hot tub internet access

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Magnolia View Apartments, in Midlothian, Texas, is conveniently located near downtown, featuring a resident business center, media room, 24 hour fitness center, limited access gates, gorgeous one, two and three bedroom designs, convenient valet trash pick up, and attached garages and carports. Interior features include ceiling fans, private balconies/patios, Energy Star appliances, and full-size washer/dryer hook-ups! Magnolia View Apartments is conveniently located near the DFW Metroplex, Walmart and Cedar Hills Outlet Shopping. Come take a tour today! * Short term fees apply; prices change daily; Some lease terms are not available