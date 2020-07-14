All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 PM

Magnolia View

721 E Ridge Dr · (972) 435-7185
Fee Reduction
Waived Application Fees & Administration Fees with Approved Credit, if you move by 7/15!
Location

721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX 76065

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0822 · Avail. now

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 0437 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 0732 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0334 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,294

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1009 sqft

Unit 0834 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,344

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1009 sqft

Unit 0136 · Avail. now

$1,413

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0211 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,803

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia View.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
furnished
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
trash valet
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Magnolia View Apartments, in Midlothian, Texas, is conveniently located near downtown, featuring a resident business center, media room, 24 hour fitness center, limited access gates, gorgeous one, two and three bedroom designs, convenient valet trash pick up, and attached garages and carports. Interior features include ceiling fans, private balconies/patios, Energy Star appliances, and full-size washer/dryer hook-ups! Magnolia View Apartments is conveniently located near the DFW Metroplex, Walmart and Cedar Hills Outlet Shopping. Come take a tour today! * Short term fees apply; prices change daily; Some lease terms are not available

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom); $250 (2 bedroom); $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease; Detached garage: $95/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia View have any available units?
Magnolia View has 11 units available starting at $1,063 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Magnolia View have?
Some of Magnolia View's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia View currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia View is offering the following rent specials: Waived Application Fees & Administration Fees with Approved Credit, if you move by 7/15!
Is Magnolia View pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia View is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia View offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia View offers parking.
Does Magnolia View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Magnolia View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia View have a pool?
Yes, Magnolia View has a pool.
Does Magnolia View have accessible units?
Yes, Magnolia View has accessible units.
Does Magnolia View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia View has units with dishwashers.
Does Magnolia View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Magnolia View has units with air conditioning.
