1 bedroom apartments
49 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Midlothian, TX
13 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
743 sqft
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
38 Units Available
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
The Mark at Midlothian offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Results within 5 miles of Midlothian
3 Units Available
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
654 sqft
Close to J Elmer Weaver Freeway. Apartments feature large pantries and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, playground, sand volleyball court and two swimming pools. Residents enjoy access to a complimentary reserved carport.
28 Units Available
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
783 sqft
Fitness center with cardio and strength-training machines, free weights. Grassy pet park with agility equipment, benches. Immediate access to Highway 360.
191 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,186
739 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
44 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
758 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
6 Units Available
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,181
756 sqft
The Mark On Solon offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and an abundance of light.
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
12 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,362
756 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
54 Units Available
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
761 sqft
The Mark on Conquest offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
11 Units Available
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
761 sqft
A modern, upscale community with resort-like features. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and a large pool with a sundeck. Luxury amenities include modern fixtures, spacious floor plans and a balcony on each home.
11 Units Available
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
751 sqft
Great location for commuters off Highway 460 and close to Mansfield National Golf Course. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and garden tubs. Community offers an online portal, maintenance service, and more.
11 Units Available
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
620 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome to Victorian Square located in Waxahachie, Texas. Our community is situated close to State Highway 287 and Interstate 45 for ease of commuting.
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
703 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
38 Units Available
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
784 sqft
Find the peace and quiet you deserve at The Julian at South Pointe, brand new apartments located in Mansfield. Luxurious and serene, The Julian is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life.
Results within 10 miles of Midlothian
23 Units Available
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
711 sqft
Tropically styled pool accented by rocky waterfall. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Open homes with breakfast bars. Half a mile to US-287.
13 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
745 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
15 Units Available
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
663 sqft
Luxury amenities like hot and cold spas, tanning bed. Resort-style pools with sun shelf and fountains. Open floor plans, large kitchens with breakfast bars. Five minutes to I-20 and Highway 360.
3 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
702 sqft
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
22 Units Available
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
794 sqft
Indigo Pointe apartments in Grand Prairie, TX, are located at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 360. The units are freshly updated with wood flooring, new countertops and in-unit laundry.
14 Units Available
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
740 sqft
Onsite features include in-unit washer and dryer, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym and dog park. Located right off I-20 and close to the DFW Airport, AT&T Stadium and the Globe Life ballpark.
30 Units Available
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
699 sqft
Valet trash service, two resort-style pools and a business center round out this community's amenities. Apartments provide fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and private balconies/patios. The neighborhood is located near Fish Creek Preserve and Great Southwest Crossing.
17 Units Available
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
780 sqft
Italian-style homes with Murano glass tile, gourmet kitchens and custom wood cabinetry. Community amenities include grilling stations, a resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Near dining, shops and entertainment at Shoppes di Lucca.
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
919 sqft
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
