apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM
52 Apartments for rent in Midlothian, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,108
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
22 Units Available
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1049 sqft
The Mark at Midlothian offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Results within 5 miles of Midlothian
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1402 sqft
Fitness center with cardio and strength-training machines, free weights. Grassy pet park with agility equipment, benches. Immediate access to Highway 360.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
34 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,204
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
134 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1509 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
23 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,362
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
9 Units Available
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
866 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome to Victorian Square located in Waxahachie, Texas. Our community is situated close to State Highway 287 and Interstate 45 for ease of commuting.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, upscale community with resort-like features. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and a large pool with a sundeck. Luxury amenities include modern fixtures, spacious floor plans and a balcony on each home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
14 Units Available
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters off Highway 460 and close to Mansfield National Golf Course. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and garden tubs. Community offers an online portal, maintenance service, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,191
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
978 sqft
The Mark On Solon offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and an abundance of light.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to J Elmer Weaver Freeway. Apartments feature large pantries and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, playground, sand volleyball court and two swimming pools. Residents enjoy access to a complimentary reserved carport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
38 Units Available
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1201 sqft
Find the peace and quiet you deserve at The Julian at South Pointe, brand new apartments located in Mansfield. Luxurious and serene, The Julian is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1144 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
27 Units Available
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,181
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
985 sqft
The Mark on Conquest offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Results within 10 miles of Midlothian
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1131 sqft
These brand new apartment homes put design front and center, with pendant lighting, wood floors, breakfast nooks, and European cabinets. Plus, both Dallas and Fort Worth are only a short drive away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1002 sqft
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
Italian-style homes with Murano glass tile, gourmet kitchens and custom wood cabinetry. Community amenities include grilling stations, a resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Near dining, shops and entertainment at Shoppes di Lucca.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
36 Units Available
Redbird
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
887 sqft
Deluxe apartment units have fireplaces and luxurious master bedrooms, and are recently renovated. On-site features include playground, three swimming pools, clubhouse, hot tub and fitness facility. Conveniently located just southwest of Dallas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
15 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1213 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
13 Units Available
Redbird
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1245 sqft
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
25 Units Available
Wolf Creek
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
884 sqft
Easy access to Highway 67, I-20 and I-35, as well as shops and dining. Community includes a pool, media room and 24-hour fitness center. Units have large closets and W/D hookup.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Sheffield Village
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1248 sqft
Indigo Pointe apartments in Grand Prairie, TX, are located at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 360. The units are freshly updated with wood flooring, new countertops and in-unit laundry.
