Midlothian, TX
1618 Country Hills
1618 Country Hills

1618 Country Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1618 Country Hills Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
You must see this well maintained home boasting a rare three car garage. Enjoy outdoor living and entertaining space with built-in wood or charcoal burning grill and pergola. Inside there is a Fireplace, wood floors and a study or second living area overlooking the open space across the street. The kitchen features ample cabinets and counter top space as well as an island and walk-in pantry. Master suite has walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Two other bedrooms share a hall and bathroom. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Country Hills have any available units?
1618 Country Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 1618 Country Hills have?
Some of 1618 Country Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Country Hills currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Country Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Country Hills pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Country Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 1618 Country Hills offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Country Hills offers parking.
Does 1618 Country Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618 Country Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Country Hills have a pool?
No, 1618 Country Hills does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Country Hills have accessible units?
No, 1618 Country Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Country Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Country Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 Country Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 1618 Country Hills does not have units with air conditioning.

