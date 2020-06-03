1618 Country Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

You must see this well maintained home boasting a rare three car garage. Enjoy outdoor living and entertaining space with built-in wood or charcoal burning grill and pergola. Inside there is a Fireplace, wood floors and a study or second living area overlooking the open space across the street. The kitchen features ample cabinets and counter top space as well as an island and walk-in pantry. Master suite has walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Two other bedrooms share a hall and bathroom. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and lawn maintenance included.