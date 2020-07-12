/
fairmont park
158 Apartments for rent in Fairmont Park, Midland, TX
ReNew Fairmont Park
5244 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
935 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes.
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES
4301 Raleigh Ct, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
951 sqft
Complex contains a business center, storage area, tennis courts, picnic space, and grills. Large closets, washer/dryer hookups, and built-in bookshelves in units. Close to downtown Midland, and across the street from shops and restaurants.
ReNew North Park
3609 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
954 sqft
Within walking distance of Butler Bluebird Park and Pioneer Park. Luxurious, open-plan apartments with designer kitchen, patio/balcony and fireplace. Community has a pool, playground and clubhouse.
ReNew Sinclair
4534 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
ReNew Hyde Park
3329 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
ReNew Scotsdale
2613 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
Studio
$695
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
936 sqft
Pet-friendly community located minutes from Midland Park Mall and conveniently close to Highway 191 and 250. Comfortable 1-3 bedroom, smoke-free apartments feature spacious closets. Community amenities include a pool and covered parking.
ReNew Andrews
1902 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1041 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and efficient appliances. Lots of community amenities, including a barbecue area, courtyard, and clubhouse. Visit nearby Doug Russell Park during free time. Close to the TX-250 Loop.
ReNew Holiday Hill
3814 North Holiday Hill, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
982 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
The Palms at Briarwood
4805 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1327 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, with resort-style amenities, a professional onsite management team and an ideal location, you’ll love The Palms at Briarwood Apartment Homes.
Trinity Place Apartment Homes
3600 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
Call Midland home when you rent one of the spacious rentals of Trinity Place Apartment Homes. This Texas property is filled with apartments designed to fit your lifestyle, from its large floor plans to it ample amenities.
Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES
3315 Godfrey St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
1160 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you combine luxury living with a warm and inviting community, you know you’ve arrived at Las Colinas Apartment Homes.
Anatole on Briarwood
5200 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1567 sqft
Located in the heart of Midland, this beautiful complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite countertops, garden tubs, full-size washers, dryers, and open floor plans.
Cornerstone Village
3101 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone Village in Midland. View photos, descriptions and more!
THE CLUSTERS
4415 Northcrest Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
972 sqft
Welcome home to The Clusters, a beautiful and intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in Midland, Texas our charming apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Le Mirage
5001 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1398 sqft
Resort-style living with many spacious options available. Enjoy a pool, spa and clubhouse with a media center as well as a fitness center and controlled access with visual recognition.
4702 Dengar
4702 W Dengar Ave, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1583 sqft
Three bedroom in NW Midland - Spacious three bedroom, two bath, two car garage in NW Midland. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5916703)
5800 Sundance Pl
5800 Sundance Place, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3140 sqft
Home for Rent - This beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom home has 3 1/2 baths. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet and the master bath is amazing with a separate jetted tub and huge wrap around walk-in closet.
4700 Boulder Dr. #609
4700 Boulder Drive, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
981 sqft
4700 Boulder Dr. #609 - Super cute 2 bedroom/2 bath! This property is available for self showings! Or Contact the Office for Showings! No Pets Allowed (RLNE3961114)
3026 Fredna Pl
3026 Fredna Place, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1560 sqft
FABULOUS 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD! COZY FIREPLACE IN LIVING AREA W/SOARING CEILINGS! SEQUESTERED MASTER BEDROOM W/DUAL SINKS & WALK-IN SHOWER IN BATHROOM! CARPET & TILE THROUGHOUT! COVERED PATIO IN BACKYARD! 2 CAR GARAGE! NO SMOKING!
3210 Elma Dr
3210 Elma Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1645 sqft
FABULOUS 3 BED/2.
3521 Wadley Ave W
3521 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Location Location! This property is located very close proximity to Loop 250 and features two nice sized bedrooms with two full baths, and walk in closets.Also has small yard with carport in back. No Pets Allowed, Deposit same as rent, $40 app fee.
3203 Dentcrest Dr
3203 Dentcrest Dr, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Cozy 3 bed 2 bath low maintenance unit. Build in shelves & wet bar in living area. Separate laundry room. 2 car garage. Master bed features separate vanity w/ double sinks, walk in closet & separate bath.
4306 Ferncliff Ave
4306 Ferncliff Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Great home is centrally located - close to great shopping and restaurants. Spacious rooms throughout with walk in closets. Living room and dining room offer vaulted ceilings and fireplace.