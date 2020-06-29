All apartments in Midland
Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES

3315 Godfrey St · (432) 216-2543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.

Location

3315 Godfrey St, Midland, TX 79707
Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 37 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1190 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 71 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1228 sqft

Unit 63 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1228 sqft

Unit 40 · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1320 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
dog park
24hr maintenance
lobby
online portal
When you combine luxury living with a warm and inviting community, you know you’ve arrived at Las Colinas Apartment Homes. If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, be sure to consider our community, which is ideally located near the best shopping, dining and entertainment options in the area.

At Las Colinas you can choose from a variety of spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments to find the best one to fit your unique lifestyle. Every apartment is designed with luxury, comfort and efficiency in mind. Open-concept layouts are ideal for entertaining, and split floor plans separate the bedrooms from the common areas for your peace and privacy. Feel inspired in your gourmet kitchen with elegant granite countertops, custom cabinets, and an energy-efficient appliance package. Living areas are open and airy, featuring large windows to brighten your life. Enjoy coffee on your shaded patio or balcony, unwind from a busy day in your garden-style tub with an elegant vanity a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $700 (2 and 3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: first come, first serve; Covered lot: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES have any available units?
Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES has 6 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES have?
Some of Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES currently offering any rent specials?
Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES pet-friendly?
Yes, Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES is pet friendly.
Does Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES offer parking?
Yes, Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES offers parking.
Does Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES have a pool?
Yes, Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES has a pool.
Does Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES have accessible units?
No, Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES does not have accessible units.
Does Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES has units with dishwashers.
Does Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES has units with air conditioning.
