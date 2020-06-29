Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool dog park 24hr maintenance lobby online portal

When you combine luxury living with a warm and inviting community, you know you’ve arrived at Las Colinas Apartment Homes. If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, be sure to consider our community, which is ideally located near the best shopping, dining and entertainment options in the area.



At Las Colinas you can choose from a variety of spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments to find the best one to fit your unique lifestyle. Every apartment is designed with luxury, comfort and efficiency in mind. Open-concept layouts are ideal for entertaining, and split floor plans separate the bedrooms from the common areas for your peace and privacy. Feel inspired in your gourmet kitchen with elegant granite countertops, custom cabinets, and an energy-efficient appliance package. Living areas are open and airy, featuring large windows to brighten your life. Enjoy coffee on your shaded patio or balcony, unwind from a busy day in your garden-style tub with an elegant vanity a