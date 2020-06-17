All apartments in Midland
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

5202 Ric Dr

5202 Ric Drive · (855) 440-8532
Location

5202 Ric Drive, Midland, TX 79703
Wilshire Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
playground
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
This move-in ready single family home is an ideal place to lay down some roots. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is clean, stylish, and will work with all of your existing furniture. Complete with all major appliances included (fridge, range, NEW dishwasher, washer, & dryer) you can move right in and immediately start living the life you've been dreaming of. Just a block away from House Park, you can enjoy the large grassy area, exercise at your leisure, have picnics with the ones who mean most, and a playground for the little ones. Water efficient toilets save on utilities leaving more money in your pocket for the things that truly matter. A charming pergola on the back patio turns your backyard into a private oasis where you can let the daily stresses melt away. Easy access to 158/250 Loop and less than 5 minutes from the Scharbauer Sports Complex, which is home to the Midland Rockhounds baseball park and the football/soccer stadium, means you'll spend less time driving and more time living. Schedule an appointment to see all the ways this house is perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 Ric Dr have any available units?
5202 Ric Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5202 Ric Dr have?
Some of 5202 Ric Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 Ric Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Ric Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Ric Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5202 Ric Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midland.
Does 5202 Ric Dr offer parking?
No, 5202 Ric Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5202 Ric Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5202 Ric Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Ric Dr have a pool?
No, 5202 Ric Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5202 Ric Dr have accessible units?
No, 5202 Ric Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Ric Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5202 Ric Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5202 Ric Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5202 Ric Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
