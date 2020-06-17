5202 Ric Dr

Amenities

This move-in ready single family home is an ideal place to lay down some roots. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is clean, stylish, and will work with all of your existing furniture. Complete with all major appliances included (fridge, range, NEW dishwasher, washer, & dryer) you can move right in and immediately start living the life you've been dreaming of. Just a block away from House Park, you can enjoy the large grassy area, exercise at your leisure, have picnics with the ones who mean most, and a playground for the little ones. Water efficient toilets save on utilities leaving more money in your pocket for the things that truly matter. A charming pergola on the back patio turns your backyard into a private oasis where you can let the daily stresses melt away. Easy access to 158/250 Loop and less than 5 minutes from the Scharbauer Sports Complex, which is home to the Midland Rockhounds baseball park and the football/soccer stadium, means you'll spend less time driving and more time living. Schedule an appointment to see all the ways this house is perfect for you!