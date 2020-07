Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Can you say “COUNTRY LIVING IN THE CITY” on a Renters budget! Two story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex. THIS property is all by itself & isolated behind over 2 acres! Freshly updated bathrooms, new carpet, and paint throughout! It also has a carport as well as a covered common patio that runs between the two units on the second story. Can have a FEEL for what its like to live “COUNTRY IN THE CITY!”