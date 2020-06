Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Wonderful duplex in amazing neighborhood! Almost across the street from the neighborhood pool and club house. Updated duplex with upstairs loft area. 2 bedrooms and two baths downstairs with large loft upstairs that would make a great office, workout room extra bedroom or second living. so close to the pool you can walk across the street. Upgraded stainless steel appliances. Call today!