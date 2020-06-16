Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Daybreak Estates. Large open floor plan with gas fireplace in living area. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. Large master closet in masterbath with separate tub and shower/dual sinks and granite. Beautiful cabinetry through-out along with tile and carpet. Enjoy the all the space in this home kids will love the plush backyard! No rocks and gravel here!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1216 Lumina Ct have any available units?
1216 Lumina Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, TX.
What amenities does 1216 Lumina Ct have?
Some of 1216 Lumina Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Lumina Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Lumina Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.