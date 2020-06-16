All apartments in Midland
1216 Lumina Ct
1216 Lumina Ct

1216 Lumina Court · No Longer Available
1216 Lumina Court, Midland, TX 79705

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Daybreak Estates. Large open floor plan with gas fireplace in living area. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. Large master closet in masterbath with separate tub and shower/dual sinks and granite. Beautiful cabinetry through-out along with tile and carpet. Enjoy the all the space in this home kids will love the plush backyard! No rocks and gravel here!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 1216 Lumina Ct have any available units?
1216 Lumina Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, TX.
What amenities does 1216 Lumina Ct have?
Some of 1216 Lumina Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Lumina Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Lumina Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Lumina Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Lumina Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midland.
Does 1216 Lumina Ct offer parking?
No, 1216 Lumina Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Lumina Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Lumina Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Lumina Ct have a pool?
No, 1216 Lumina Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Lumina Ct have accessible units?
No, 1216 Lumina Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Lumina Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Lumina Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Lumina Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 Lumina Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
