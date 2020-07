Amenities

Lovely 2-story home built in 2006 with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath and beautiful stair case leading up to a loft that can be used for a 2nd living room, office, or flex room. Loft also has a large closet. Large kitchen with island, formal dining areas, and brick fireplace. Spacious bedrooms with great closets. Recent updates & workshop in back. Carport on the side can easily fit 2 cars stacked.