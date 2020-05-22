102 N Marshall

Amenities
102 Marshall, Midland TX - Almost new construction about 1 1/2 old 3 bedroom 2 bath high ceilings open floor plan, covered patio, stove refrigerator dishwasher and vent a hood microwave fenced yard granite through out tile flooring and carpet in bedrooms
Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm. Please stop by the office at anytime to check out keys to view the rental property and start your application process.
(RLNE5770320)