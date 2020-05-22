All apartments in Midland
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

102 N Marshall

102 North Marshall Street · (432) 333-9406
Location

102 North Marshall Street, Midland, TX 79701
Original Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 N Marshall · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
102 Marshall, Midland TX - Almost new construction about 1 1/2 old 3 bedroom 2 bath high ceilings open floor plan, covered patio, stove refrigerator dishwasher and vent a hood microwave fenced yard granite through out tile flooring and carpet in bedrooms

Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm. Please stop by the office at anytime to check out keys to view the rental property and start your application process.

(RLNE5770320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 N Marshall have any available units?
102 N Marshall has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 N Marshall have?
Some of 102 N Marshall's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 N Marshall currently offering any rent specials?
102 N Marshall isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 N Marshall pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 N Marshall is pet friendly.
Does 102 N Marshall offer parking?
No, 102 N Marshall does not offer parking.
Does 102 N Marshall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 N Marshall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 N Marshall have a pool?
No, 102 N Marshall does not have a pool.
Does 102 N Marshall have accessible units?
No, 102 N Marshall does not have accessible units.
Does 102 N Marshall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 N Marshall has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 N Marshall have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 N Marshall does not have units with air conditioning.
