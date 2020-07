Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool package receiving cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance courtyard internet access media room sauna

Tucked away from the Dallas bustle, Pinehurst Place Apartments in Mesquite, Texas offers all the conveniences of the city without all the hassle. With easy access to I-635 and I-30, you'll be close to Downtown Dallas, and the DFW Airport. Pinehurst offers a unique combination of contemporary living and resort-style comfort in spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent. Pinehurst Place's limited access community enhances your style of living with a state-of-the-art fitness center and showcases two sparkling swimming pools. Each one and two bedroom home features fireplaces, washers and dryers connections, intrusion alarm, private patios and wood-style flooring. Experience the luxury of space you can afford at Pinehurst Place in Mesquite.