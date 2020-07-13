All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like Forty 200.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
Forty 200
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Forty 200

Open Now until 6pm
4200 US Highway 80 E · (972) 441-7498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4200 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX 75149

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4240-1222 · Avail. Sep 15

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 4244-1198 · Avail. Sep 14

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 4218-2069 · Avail. Sep 20

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4258-1132 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,044

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 4226-2082 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 4258-2135 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forty 200.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Forty200 Apartment Homes provides our residents with a convenient location and several spacious floor plans to choose from. Our apartments in Mesquite are conveniently located near US Highway 80, Town East mall, and more. The grounds feature three sparkling pools, picnic area, playground, and indoor 1/2 size basketball court. Units include the following great amenities, spacious floor plans, additional storage, and patio or balcony. Come home to Forty200!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit 25 lbs. Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.
Parking Details: Covered lot: included in lease (1 spot), $20/month (additional spot).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forty 200 have any available units?
Forty 200 has 15 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does Forty 200 have?
Some of Forty 200's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forty 200 currently offering any rent specials?
Forty 200 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forty 200 pet-friendly?
Yes, Forty 200 is pet friendly.
Does Forty 200 offer parking?
Yes, Forty 200 offers parking.
Does Forty 200 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Forty 200 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Forty 200 have a pool?
Yes, Forty 200 has a pool.
Does Forty 200 have accessible units?
No, Forty 200 does not have accessible units.
Does Forty 200 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forty 200 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Forty 200?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Dog Friendly ApartmentsMesquite Pet Friendly Places
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity