Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub internet access

Central Park is a charming apartment community in Mesquite Texas that you will enjoy calling home. Each of our spacious apartment homes are designed with your comfort in mind. Enjoy the sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and all of our exciting features that offer quality and elegance to your lifestyle.



Conveniently located in Mesquite Texas, just 1/2 mile south of I-30, minutes away from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway, we are close to shopping centers, park and ride facilities, major employers and Lake Ray Hubbard. Discover for yourself the pleasures of making Central Park Apartments your new home today!