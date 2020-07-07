All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 932 Irene Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
932 Irene Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

932 Irene Drive

932 Irene Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

932 Irene Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story house. Master on first floor. Stainless steel appliances with granite and hardwood floors in living areas. Carpet in bedroom. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/682896. Agents please schedule with CSS. $45 app fee per adult over 18yr old. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $45 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Irene Drive have any available units?
932 Irene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 Irene Drive have?
Some of 932 Irene Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Irene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
932 Irene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Irene Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 932 Irene Drive is pet friendly.
Does 932 Irene Drive offer parking?
No, 932 Irene Drive does not offer parking.
Does 932 Irene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 Irene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Irene Drive have a pool?
No, 932 Irene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 932 Irene Drive have accessible units?
No, 932 Irene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Irene Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 Irene Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District