Mesquite, TX
830 Orian Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

830 Orian Drive

830 Orian Drive · No Longer Available
Mesquite
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments under $1,000
1 Bedrooms
Location

830 Orian Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! MOVE-IN ready! Located in the desired Creek Crossing Estates neighborhood, a definite must-see. This immaculate gem boasts an open floor plan, a spacious living room that flows into the dining area and eat-in kitchen. Impressive amount of natural light all throughout the house.

THIS PROPERTY WILL LEASE QUICKLY, LOOK/LEASE WHILE YOU CAN!

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Orian Drive have any available units?
830 Orian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 830 Orian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
830 Orian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Orian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Orian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 830 Orian Drive offer parking?
No, 830 Orian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 830 Orian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Orian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Orian Drive have a pool?
No, 830 Orian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 830 Orian Drive have accessible units?
No, 830 Orian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Orian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Orian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Orian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 Orian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

