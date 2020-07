Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Very cute 2 bed 1 bath property within walking distance to schools. Great established neighborhood near Agnew Park! This home has recently been renovated with new hardwood flooring and paint throughout. Ready for its new lease on life! Come check it out today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available 3-8-19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.