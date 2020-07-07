All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:36 AM

824 Grande Dr

824 Grande Drive · No Longer Available
Location

824 Grande Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic tile flooring, W/D connections, appliances, central heat/air and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-A] The home is located near area establishments including Agnew Middle School, Agnew Jr High School, Florence Black Elementary School and Agnew Park. It's also a short drive from Planet Fitness, Boomer Jack's Grill & Bar, South Galloway Food Mart, Dollar General and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Grande Dr have any available units?
824 Grande Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 Grande Dr have?
Some of 824 Grande Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Grande Dr currently offering any rent specials?
824 Grande Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Grande Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 Grande Dr is pet friendly.
Does 824 Grande Dr offer parking?
Yes, 824 Grande Dr offers parking.
Does 824 Grande Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Grande Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Grande Dr have a pool?
No, 824 Grande Dr does not have a pool.
Does 824 Grande Dr have accessible units?
No, 824 Grande Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Grande Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Grande Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

