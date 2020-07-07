824 Grande Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic tile flooring, W/D connections, appliances, central heat/air and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-A] The home is located near area establishments including Agnew Middle School, Agnew Jr High School, Florence Black Elementary School and Agnew Park. It's also a short drive from Planet Fitness, Boomer Jack's Grill & Bar, South Galloway Food Mart, Dollar General and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



