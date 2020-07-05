Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

817 Viaduct Madonna Available 03/31/19 Beautiful Newly Updated Home in Mesquite. Beautiful Kitchen and Open Patio - Welcome home! This 3-bedroom 2.5-bath home has new paint and flooring throughout. Wide living area with high ceiling in breakfast. This house features a beautiful kitchen with water filter equipment under kitchen sink. The first floor has new pain and new laminate floors. New carpet on the the second floor. Won't last long.



Contact Neal today!



Text/Call (469) 249-0585



(RLNE4597877)