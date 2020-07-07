800 Lee Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated and charming 2 bed 1.5 bath duplex ready to lease. Great location near Mesquite library and

tucked away behind the Mesquite police station. Perfect starter home or downsize home with an open concept layout. Beautiful new wood-grained tile throughout living and wet areas of this home.