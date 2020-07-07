Completely renovated and charming 2 bed 1.5 bath duplex ready to lease. Great location near Mesquite library and tucked away behind the Mesquite police station. Perfect starter home or downsize home with an open concept layout. Beautiful new wood-grained tile throughout living and wet areas of this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 800 Lee Street have?
Some of 800 Lee Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Lee Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 Lee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.