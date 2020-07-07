All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 800 Lee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
800 Lee Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:22 PM

800 Lee Street

800 Lee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

800 Lee Street, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated and charming 2 bed 1.5 bath duplex ready to lease. Great location near Mesquite library and
tucked away behind the Mesquite police station. Perfect starter home or downsize home with an open concept layout. Beautiful new wood-grained tile throughout living and wet areas of this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Lee Street have any available units?
800 Lee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Lee Street have?
Some of 800 Lee Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Lee Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 Lee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Lee Street pet-friendly?
No, 800 Lee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 800 Lee Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 Lee Street offers parking.
Does 800 Lee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Lee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Lee Street have a pool?
No, 800 Lee Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 Lee Street have accessible units?
No, 800 Lee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Lee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Lee Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District