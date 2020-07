Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated 3 bed 2 bath with fresh interior exterior paint & new laminate & tile throughout along with central AC-heat. Kitchen has been transformed with built-in cabinets, brand new SS appliances, back-splash and granite counter tops. Large fenced backyard in proximity to nearby schools, restaurants & shopping including Walmart Supercenter. Submit your applications asap because this one won't last long. Open House Saturday 3-16 from 1-3pm.