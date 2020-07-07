All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 729 Grubb Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
729 Grubb Circle
Last updated February 2 2020 at 4:46 AM

729 Grubb Circle

729 Grubb Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

729 Grubb Circle, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely updated with 2 living areas. Wood laminate floors, great floor plan flow on a culd-a-sac with enormous backyard! Kitchen includes lots of storage and butler's pantry area. You will not get over the gigantic utility room for laundry & extra storage just off the kitchen. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS AND OWNER WOULD LIKE MINIMUM OF 17 MONTH LEASE. All applications should include the signed selection criteria located in the listing documents, TAR application, 2 mo of paystubs, DL copies without photos, letter of explanation for any credit issues, photo & description of any pets. SQUARE FOOTAGE INCLUDES CONVERTED GARAGE. MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS EXPECTED, PLEASE SUBMIT BY SUNDAY 2-2-20 DEADLINE OF 3PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Grubb Circle have any available units?
729 Grubb Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Grubb Circle have?
Some of 729 Grubb Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Grubb Circle currently offering any rent specials?
729 Grubb Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Grubb Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 Grubb Circle is pet friendly.
Does 729 Grubb Circle offer parking?
Yes, 729 Grubb Circle offers parking.
Does 729 Grubb Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Grubb Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Grubb Circle have a pool?
No, 729 Grubb Circle does not have a pool.
Does 729 Grubb Circle have accessible units?
No, 729 Grubb Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Grubb Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 Grubb Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District