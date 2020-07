Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Three bedroom house near old downtown Mesquite. Walk to 12 grades of Mesquite schools. House is in good condition, freshly cleaned, painted and repaired. New carpet and vinyl. Hardwoods in the living room and hall. The garage has been converted to a den with a bath and could be a fourth bedroom. Prefer no pets. No big dogs. Pet deposits start at $500 if accepted.