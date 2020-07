Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Cute, Cozy and Quaint offering light, bight and airy with fresh paint and oversized living with fireplace. Lots of windows, galley style kitchen with lots of cabinets and an oversized backyard perfect for those Texas size BBQ's! Make this your first stop and apply today!