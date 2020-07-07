All apartments in Mesquite
554 Appomattox Drive

554 Appomattox Dr · No Longer Available
Location

554 Appomattox Dr, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fabulously updated cul-de-sac home - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with over 1440 sf of living space.
Light and open living room features gorgeous hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and trendy designer paint. Beautiful paint, flooring, and fixtures throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar overlooking the eating area and living room. Upstairs loft is perfect for a second living area, den, or home office. Double doors from dining area to brick patio and large fenced backyard, complete with built-in BBQ grill! Fantastic location near shopping and dining with easy access to major highways. This beauty is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 Appomattox Drive have any available units?
554 Appomattox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 554 Appomattox Drive have?
Some of 554 Appomattox Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 Appomattox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
554 Appomattox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 Appomattox Drive pet-friendly?
No, 554 Appomattox Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 554 Appomattox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 554 Appomattox Drive offers parking.
Does 554 Appomattox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 554 Appomattox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 Appomattox Drive have a pool?
No, 554 Appomattox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 554 Appomattox Drive have accessible units?
No, 554 Appomattox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 554 Appomattox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 554 Appomattox Drive has units with dishwashers.

