530 Appomattox Dr
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:28 AM

530 Appomattox Dr

530 Appomattox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

530 Appomattox Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom in established neighborhood. Grey neutral paint tones and tons of windows give this home a light and bright feel. Open living area with tall ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Rustic laminate wood floors throughout the home. Spacious kitchen boasts ample cabinet and counter space, tile floors, bayed window seats and black appliances. Master suite has large closet and private patio access. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Fenced backyard.**pets case by case** $250 pet deposit and $100 non refundable pet processing at fee per pet **$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

