530 Appomattox Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Cozy 3 bedroom in established neighborhood. Grey neutral paint tones and tons of windows give this home a light and bright feel. Open living area with tall ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Rustic laminate wood floors throughout the home. Spacious kitchen boasts ample cabinet and counter space, tile floors, bayed window seats and black appliances. Master suite has large closet and private patio access. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Fenced backyard.**pets case by case** $250 pet deposit and $100 non refundable pet processing at fee per pet **$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing