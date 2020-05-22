All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated May 27 2020

501 Via Altos

Location

501 Via Altos, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
This home is an entertainer's dream! Featuring three dining rooms and a large living room, you will always have adequate space for you and your guests. Cuddle up next to the inviting brick fireplace that acts as a remarkable centerpiece to the living room! The kitchen is very updated with white cabinets and a stunning vent hood that add a modern feel. The master bedroom provides abundant closet space with not one, but two closets! 2 car garage offers remote access parking. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Via Altos have any available units?
501 Via Altos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Via Altos have?
Some of 501 Via Altos's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Via Altos currently offering any rent specials?
501 Via Altos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Via Altos pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Via Altos is pet friendly.
Does 501 Via Altos offer parking?
Yes, 501 Via Altos offers parking.
Does 501 Via Altos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Via Altos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Via Altos have a pool?
No, 501 Via Altos does not have a pool.
Does 501 Via Altos have accessible units?
No, 501 Via Altos does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Via Altos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Via Altos has units with dishwashers.

