501 Via Altos

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace oven

This home is an entertainer's dream! Featuring three dining rooms and a large living room, you will always have adequate space for you and your guests. Cuddle up next to the inviting brick fireplace that acts as a remarkable centerpiece to the living room! The kitchen is very updated with white cabinets and a stunning vent hood that add a modern feel. The master bedroom provides abundant closet space with not one, but two closets! 2 car garage offers remote access parking. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.