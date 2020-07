Amenities

Excellent floorplan, offering 4th room which can be used as a bedroom or office. Open kitchen with eat in dining overlooking the family room, formal dining room and living room. Split master bedroom, garden tub, stand-up shower, walk-in closet, large backyard, irrigation system, No smokers, no pets, no refrigerator. Fresh two tone paint, new flooring, new blinds throughout. Tenant to verify schools, property information and utilities.