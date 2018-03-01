All apartments in Mesquite
4730 San Marcus Drive

4730 San Marcus Avenue
Location

4730 San Marcus Avenue, Mesquite, TX 75150
Casa View Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Use the following link to register for a self guided showing @ the property:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/735499?source=marketing

Inviting curb appeal with heavily shaded front yard and plenty of grass and a nice sized front porch! Amazing update wrapping up in this adorable 3-1 with TWO living areas! Spacious living room greets you upon entry and flows into a cozy dining nook off of the eat in kitchen. Kitchen features new cabinets and countertops as well as new appliances. Utility room with washer and dryer connections sits off of dining area. Second living area features decorative fireplace with oversized hearth. Bedrooms are located along one hallway and feature new flooring, paint, blinds and fixtures. Closets are adequately sized. Bathroom offers clean look with updated tile, paint and fixtures. Backyard highlighted by large covered patio overlooking a heavily shaded backyard, fully fenced (cyclone). Amazing find in Mesquite! Conveniently located to White Rock Lake Park (right at 5 miles away!) with easy access to 635 and 30. Great eateries, retail and entertainment options nearby as well.

Pictures taken during final stages of rehab and not indicative of final condition @ move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 San Marcus Drive have any available units?
4730 San Marcus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 San Marcus Drive have?
Some of 4730 San Marcus Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 San Marcus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4730 San Marcus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 San Marcus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4730 San Marcus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 4730 San Marcus Drive offer parking?
No, 4730 San Marcus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4730 San Marcus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4730 San Marcus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 San Marcus Drive have a pool?
No, 4730 San Marcus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4730 San Marcus Drive have accessible units?
No, 4730 San Marcus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 San Marcus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4730 San Marcus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

