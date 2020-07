Amenities

Nice one story Single Family Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in the Whitson Gardens neighborhood in Mesquite, Texas with a large garage and extra storage. Covered patio in the backyard. Pets are allowed under 20 lbs. Available Schools are Florence Elementary school, Vanston Middle School and North Mesquite High School