Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A cozy 3BR-2BA-2GA home located in Mesquite. Nice living area, galley stlye kitchen. Completely updated with new carpet, ceramic tile and updated paint throughout the house.



Large fenced in yard with trees, great for children, pets and entertaining family and friends.



Easy access to I-30 and I-635, shopping and dining. Walking distance to schools.