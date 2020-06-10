4309 O Hare Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful North Mesquite home has a wonderful open floor plan with two living areas. An eat-in-kitchen and formal dining room are available to entertain and have wonderful memories in. The master bedroom is large enough to hold a king size bedroom set, and the master bathroom has an updated vanity. The guest rooms are also spacious with a nice full bathroom with new vanity and mirror. The backyard is fenced with plenty of space for fun activities & privacy. Zoned for Beasley Elementary School, Kimbrough Middle School and Poteet High School. Home is clean and ready to move in today! Monthly rent includes lawn care!