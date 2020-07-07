All apartments in Mesquite
425 S Locust Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

425 S Locust Street

425 S Locust St · No Longer Available
Location

425 S Locust St, Mesquite, TX 75149
Downtown Mesquite

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this charming 3BR 1Bath home with hardwoods, central heat and air, fresh paint, all kitchen appliances and move in ready condition. This home features 2 nice sized bedrooms in main part and a large mother in law suite in converted garage bedroom on other side of home. Outdoor features include HUGE fenced in backyard, open and covered patio, storage shed and doggie run. Close to 635, shopping, schools and parks! We are pet friendly with additional deposit. Rent includes all yardwork.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 S Locust Street have any available units?
425 S Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 S Locust Street have?
Some of 425 S Locust Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 S Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 S Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 S Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 S Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 425 S Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 425 S Locust Street offers parking.
Does 425 S Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 S Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 S Locust Street have a pool?
No, 425 S Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 S Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 425 S Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 S Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 S Locust Street has units with dishwashers.

