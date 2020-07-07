425 S Locust Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this charming 3BR 1Bath home with hardwoods, central heat and air, fresh paint, all kitchen appliances and move in ready condition. This home features 2 nice sized bedrooms in main part and a large mother in law suite in converted garage bedroom on other side of home. Outdoor features include HUGE fenced in backyard, open and covered patio, storage shed and doggie run. Close to 635, shopping, schools and parks! We are pet friendly with additional deposit. Rent includes all yardwork.