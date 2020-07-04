3834 Emerald

Amenities

COMPLETELY UPDATED HOUSE 9 Minutes to Dallas by East Field College move in ready! 4 BED, 2 BATH 1473 SQ Feet. Appliances included! New elementary school & park just built at corner. Updated bathrooms, new flooring & paint throughout. New quartz countertops, cabinets and stainless appliances. 4th bedroom was a garage conversion to add square footage, does have a carport and large storage shed in the back. Every part of this house from the baseboards up to the ceiling has been redone and is sparkling new! Also has high efficiency air conditioner and brand new windows and new cedar fence. Owner is a licensed realtor. No application fee for pre-approval. Tenant responsible for utilities grass. Prefer 2 yr lease