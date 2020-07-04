All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 3834 Emerald.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
3834 Emerald
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:46 AM

3834 Emerald

3834 Emerald Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3834 Emerald Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Town East Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
COMPLETELY UPDATED HOUSE 9 Minutes to Dallas by East Field College move in ready! 4 BED, 2 BATH 1473 SQ Feet. Appliances included! New elementary school & park just built at corner. Updated bathrooms, new flooring & paint throughout. New quartz countertops, cabinets and stainless appliances. 4th bedroom was a garage conversion to add square footage, does have a carport and large storage shed in the back. Every part of this house from the baseboards up to the ceiling has been redone and is sparkling new! Also has high efficiency air conditioner and brand new windows and new cedar fence. Owner is a licensed realtor. No application fee for pre-approval. Tenant responsible for utilities grass. Prefer 2 yr lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3834 Emerald have any available units?
3834 Emerald doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3834 Emerald have?
Some of 3834 Emerald's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3834 Emerald currently offering any rent specials?
3834 Emerald is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3834 Emerald pet-friendly?
No, 3834 Emerald is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3834 Emerald offer parking?
Yes, 3834 Emerald offers parking.
Does 3834 Emerald have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3834 Emerald does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3834 Emerald have a pool?
No, 3834 Emerald does not have a pool.
Does 3834 Emerald have accessible units?
No, 3834 Emerald does not have accessible units.
Does 3834 Emerald have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3834 Emerald has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District