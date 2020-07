Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Updated and ready for move in! Lots of updates through out includes, new interior and exterior paint, new windows in living and dining, stainless steel appliances, granite tops, spacious living room with fireplace, updated bathrooms and master with jetted tub and walk in closet. Great North Mesquite location.. close to schools and freeways. Come and see this one today!