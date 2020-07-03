All apartments in Mesquite
Mesquite, TX
3612 Longcourt Cir
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:28 AM

3612 Longcourt Cir

3612 Longcourt Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Longcourt Circle, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/2 car garage with openers. House has been totally updated. Floors in living room, dining room, kitchen and baths are tiled. Bedrooms are carpeted. Living room, dining room and kitchen have wood look porcelain tile. New electric range, Whirlpool refrigerator, GE dishwasher. New counter tops and back splash. Bathrooms have new vanities, sinks, hardware and toilets. There are 2 inch white blinds throughout. New neutral paint in every room. House is in a super location to all 3 schools and restaurants and shopping. House has washer/dryer in utility room. House has been upgraded to energy efficient and is all electric. Property has a very nice landscaped yard with very large back yard and is entirely fenced. Sprinkler system also. A security system is available. Lawn mower is available for new tenant to maintain yard. Interior pictures will be posted next week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Longcourt Cir have any available units?
3612 Longcourt Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Longcourt Cir have?
Some of 3612 Longcourt Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Longcourt Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Longcourt Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Longcourt Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3612 Longcourt Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3612 Longcourt Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Longcourt Cir offers parking.
Does 3612 Longcourt Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3612 Longcourt Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Longcourt Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3612 Longcourt Cir has a pool.
Does 3612 Longcourt Cir have accessible units?
No, 3612 Longcourt Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Longcourt Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 Longcourt Cir has units with dishwashers.

