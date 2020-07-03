3612 Longcourt Cir

Amenities

3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/2 car garage with openers. House has been totally updated. Floors in living room, dining room, kitchen and baths are tiled. Bedrooms are carpeted. Living room, dining room and kitchen have wood look porcelain tile. New electric range, Whirlpool refrigerator, GE dishwasher. New counter tops and back splash. Bathrooms have new vanities, sinks, hardware and toilets. There are 2 inch white blinds throughout. New neutral paint in every room. House is in a super location to all 3 schools and restaurants and shopping. House has washer/dryer in utility room. House has been upgraded to energy efficient and is all electric. Property has a very nice landscaped yard with very large back yard and is entirely fenced. Sprinkler system also. A security system is available. Lawn mower is available for new tenant to maintain yard. Interior pictures will be posted next week.