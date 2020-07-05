Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

PLEASE READ ENTIRE POST, THE ABOVE PICTURES ARE BEFORE REPAIRS OF OVER $20K & EVERYTHING IN HOME WILL BE BRAND NEW & READY FOR MOVE IN

BY THE 2/1/18 OR SOONER.

1. Located near 30 & Motley, 5 minutes from Eastfield Community College.

2. Over 1,950 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, & 2 living areas, 1 dining area,one car Garage. One of the living areas can be used as an extra 4th bedroom.

3. Located on large corner lot with wood fence around back yard and storage shed.

4. Renting for $1,350/month and a $1,350 deposit. This home is priced $100 below the Zillow Zestimate market value of $1,450 per month.

5. Desiring tenants prepared to move in by Feb 1, 2018.

6. More pictures will be posted after repairs are complete around January 23, 2018

Remodeling will be done to ENTIRE house from taking down to a shell, all the way to the studs in every room, such as floors, sheetrock, appliances, new restrooms. interior paint, etc.

7. **Must have combined verifiable monthly income of $3,600. Should be with current employer for at least 6 months and demonstrate consistent employment over the past two years without any long gaps of unemployment.

8. **Verifiable 2 year previous rental history.

9. **Second Chance Leasing Program – Will consider (a) No social security numbers, (b) evictions over 2 year old, (c) some criminal history,(not all felonies) (d) bad credit issues that some companies may have disqualified applicant from leasing, and (e) income, employment, and rental history verification issues. (f) repos and foreclosures.

10. **Acceptance under our Second Chance Leasing Program could require an additional fee equal to 1 months rent in addition to deposit and first month's rent prior to move in.

11. For questions not answered above or more information about our Second Chance Leasing Program use instant messenger or send text to 214-866-5579.

12. Showings of the property will begin after January 23, 2018 by appointment.

13. Application fee is $55 per proposed occupant 18 years old and older.

14. A $100 administration fee will be added to any application accepted for move in to process lease paperwork, keys, & finalize move in.