Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:57 AM

3521 Byrd

3521 Byrd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3521 Byrd Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PLEASE READ ENTIRE POST, THE ABOVE PICTURES ARE BEFORE REPAIRS OF OVER $20K & EVERYTHING IN HOME WILL BE BRAND NEW & READY FOR MOVE IN
BY THE 2/1/18 OR SOONER.
1. Located near 30 & Motley, 5 minutes from Eastfield Community College.
2. Over 1,950 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, & 2 living areas, 1 dining area,one car Garage. One of the living areas can be used as an extra 4th bedroom.
3. Located on large corner lot with wood fence around back yard and storage shed.
4. Renting for $1,350/month and a $1,350 deposit. This home is priced $100 below the Zillow Zestimate market value of $1,450 per month.
5. Desiring tenants prepared to move in by Feb 1, 2018.
6. More pictures will be posted after repairs are complete around January 23, 2018
Remodeling will be done to ENTIRE house from taking down to a shell, all the way to the studs in every room, such as floors, sheetrock, appliances, new restrooms. interior paint, etc.
7. **Must have combined verifiable monthly income of $3,600. Should be with current employer for at least 6 months and demonstrate consistent employment over the past two years without any long gaps of unemployment.
8. **Verifiable 2 year previous rental history.
9. **Second Chance Leasing Program – Will consider (a) No social security numbers, (b) evictions over 2 year old, (c) some criminal history,(not all felonies) (d) bad credit issues that some companies may have disqualified applicant from leasing, and (e) income, employment, and rental history verification issues. (f) repos and foreclosures.
10. **Acceptance under our Second Chance Leasing Program could require an additional fee equal to 1 months rent in addition to deposit and first month's rent prior to move in.
11. For questions not answered above or more information about our Second Chance Leasing Program use instant messenger or send text to 214-866-5579.
12. Showings of the property will begin after January 23, 2018 by appointment.
13. Application fee is $55 per proposed occupant 18 years old and older.
14. A $100 administration fee will be added to any application accepted for move in to process lease paperwork, keys, & finalize move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 Byrd have any available units?
3521 Byrd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3521 Byrd have?
Some of 3521 Byrd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 Byrd currently offering any rent specials?
3521 Byrd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 Byrd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3521 Byrd is pet friendly.
Does 3521 Byrd offer parking?
Yes, 3521 Byrd offers parking.
Does 3521 Byrd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 Byrd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 Byrd have a pool?
No, 3521 Byrd does not have a pool.
Does 3521 Byrd have accessible units?
No, 3521 Byrd does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 Byrd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3521 Byrd has units with dishwashers.

