3517 Orchard Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great single family attached property in mesquite. Home is in a quiet subdivision outside of town, but is close to major highways. Unit comes with 3 large bedrooms, each with their own private bathroom. Large updated kitchen has granite counter tops and a large island that opens to both the dining and living room. Separate laundry room off the kitchen includes washer and dryer. Downstairs hosts 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Upstairs, complete with new carpet, hosts 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Home also has a large private yard and patio off the kitchen. Property can also come furnished. No garage access for tenants.