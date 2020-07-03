All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 3517 Orchard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
3517 Orchard Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

3517 Orchard Drive

3517 Orchard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3517 Orchard Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great single family attached property in mesquite. Home is in a quiet subdivision outside of town, but is close to major highways. Unit comes with 3 large bedrooms, each with their own private bathroom. Large updated kitchen has granite counter tops and a large island that opens to both the dining and living room. Separate laundry room off the kitchen includes washer and dryer. Downstairs hosts 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Upstairs, complete with new carpet, hosts 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Home also has a large private yard and patio off the kitchen. Property can also come furnished. No garage access for tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 Orchard Drive have any available units?
3517 Orchard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3517 Orchard Drive have?
Some of 3517 Orchard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 Orchard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3517 Orchard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 Orchard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3517 Orchard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3517 Orchard Drive offer parking?
No, 3517 Orchard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3517 Orchard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3517 Orchard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 Orchard Drive have a pool?
No, 3517 Orchard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3517 Orchard Drive have accessible units?
No, 3517 Orchard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 Orchard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3517 Orchard Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District