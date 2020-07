Amenities

This property is owned by the listing agent. This is a beautifully designed, 2397 SF, 3 bedroom 2 bath Waterfront home with. Split Bedroom Floor Plan, Walk in closets, Tile floors throughout, Wet bar, Formal dining, Huge kitchen, Washer/Dryer hookup. Garage has been converted to an office/bonus room. This home sits on a 13,778 sf lot providing lots of room for outdoor activities. One of the best school districts in Corpus Christi.