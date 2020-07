Amenities

garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely remodeled home with a fabulous open floor plan. Property offers a formal living area, a den that can be used as a second living or dining area, great spacious eat-in kitchen, and an over sized backyard. Fresh paint through out, tile in kitchen and den areas, nice looking laminate floors in hallway and formal living area. Good location close to I-30 and 635 freeways.