Move-In Ready Newly Renovated and Furnished Cute home in a leafy community Home which close to Downtown Dallas and Airport. It has spacious and appealing kitchen with island, great spacious floor plan, natural light, bay windows. Three bedrooms with walk-in closets, two baths with dual vanities and garden tub. Vaulted ceilings, skylights and decor. Covered back patio, extra storage shed in back. Accept short term renting from ONE month.