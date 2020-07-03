All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 3301 High Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
3301 High Meadow Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:33 AM

3301 High Meadow Drive

3301 High Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3301 High Meadow Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
dog park
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
High Meadow - Awesome Corner Lot! Ready for Move In! This 4 Bedroom Open Floor concept with lovely Wood Laminate floors! Kitchen has a HUGE walk in pantry with SS appliances and breakfast bar for entertaining! Oversized Master Suite opens to a huge master bath with walk in closet-garden tub and separate shower! Step outside to the beautiful raised garden and enjoy quite time! Behind that is a very nice dog run with doghouse! Nice sized powder bathroom for your guests! Three nice sized bedrooms upstairs with spacious hall bathroom and good closet space!

Pets subject to owner approval and $350 pet deposit. Application Fee is $50 per adult.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

(RLNE4963902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 High Meadow Drive have any available units?
3301 High Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 High Meadow Drive have?
Some of 3301 High Meadow Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 High Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3301 High Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 High Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 High Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3301 High Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 3301 High Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3301 High Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 High Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 High Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 3301 High Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3301 High Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3301 High Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 High Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 High Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District