3301 High Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

High Meadow - Awesome Corner Lot! Ready for Move In! This 4 Bedroom Open Floor concept with lovely Wood Laminate floors! Kitchen has a HUGE walk in pantry with SS appliances and breakfast bar for entertaining! Oversized Master Suite opens to a huge master bath with walk in closet-garden tub and separate shower! Step outside to the beautiful raised garden and enjoy quite time! Behind that is a very nice dog run with doghouse! Nice sized powder bathroom for your guests! Three nice sized bedrooms upstairs with spacious hall bathroom and good closet space!



Pets subject to owner approval and $350 pet deposit. Application Fee is $50 per adult.



To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.



