Mesquite, TX
3244 Silver Creek Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 6:50 PM

3244 Silver Creek Drive

3244 Silver Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3244 Silver Creek Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious home, with fabulous curb appeal, rests in a great neighborhood in Pecan Creek. With three living and two dining areas, who could ask for more? The kitchen, with a gas cook top, breakfast area and bar, opens to a large living area with fireplace. Upstairs, find a great master suite with double vanities, garden tub, separate shower and two walk in closets. The backyard is huge, and backs up to a greenbelt and a creek! The stone patio has plenty of room for entertaining! Don't miss this one, as it won't last long!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3244 Silver Creek Drive have any available units?
3244 Silver Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3244 Silver Creek Drive have?
Some of 3244 Silver Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3244 Silver Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3244 Silver Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 Silver Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3244 Silver Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3244 Silver Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 3244 Silver Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3244 Silver Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3244 Silver Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 Silver Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3244 Silver Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3244 Silver Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3244 Silver Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 Silver Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3244 Silver Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

