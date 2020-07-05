3244 Silver Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious home, with fabulous curb appeal, rests in a great neighborhood in Pecan Creek. With three living and two dining areas, who could ask for more? The kitchen, with a gas cook top, breakfast area and bar, opens to a large living area with fireplace. Upstairs, find a great master suite with double vanities, garden tub, separate shower and two walk in closets. The backyard is huge, and backs up to a greenbelt and a creek! The stone patio has plenty of room for entertaining! Don't miss this one, as it won't last long!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.