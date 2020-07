Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rent this Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath house in quiet neighborhood in Mesquite. Near I30, 635, 190 for easy commute. Just minutes to downtown Dallas, White Rock Lake, or Lake Ray Hubbard. Very quiet area. Long term established neighbors. City of Mesquite Certificate of Occupancy has been issued and this house if ready for immediate move in.