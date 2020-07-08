3113 Colony Drive

Amenities

Freshly renovated home for lease in Mesquite with an abundance of upgrades. Bright and open space with generously sized rooms throughout. Kitchen hosts stainless steel appliances and breakfast area overlooks backyard. All new windows throughout provide a picturesque view. Ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms. Extended porch and patio provide ample areas for enjoying the outdoors. Prefer 16 month lease. No Pets. Applications can be completed and paid online through our site. If showing Active, it is still available. Tenants are required to carry renter's insurance during the term of the lease. Home is not eligible for housing vouchers.