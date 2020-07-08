All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

3113 Colony Drive

3113 Colony Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3113 Colony Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

Property Amenities
Freshly renovated home for lease in Mesquite with an abundance of upgrades. Bright and open space with generously sized rooms throughout. Kitchen hosts stainless steel appliances and breakfast area overlooks backyard. All new windows throughout provide a picturesque view. Ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms. Extended porch and patio provide ample areas for enjoying the outdoors. Prefer 16 month lease. No Pets. Applications can be completed and paid online through our site. If showing Active, it is still available. Tenants are required to carry renter's insurance during the term of the lease. Home is not eligible for housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Colony Drive have any available units?
3113 Colony Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3113 Colony Drive have?
Some of 3113 Colony Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 Colony Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Colony Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Colony Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3113 Colony Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3113 Colony Drive offer parking?
No, 3113 Colony Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3113 Colony Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3113 Colony Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Colony Drive have a pool?
No, 3113 Colony Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Colony Drive have accessible units?
No, 3113 Colony Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Colony Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3113 Colony Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

