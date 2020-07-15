All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 3037 Colony Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
3037 Colony Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:14 PM

3037 Colony Drive

3037 Colony Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3037 Colony Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4-2-2 SINGLE STORY sits on a large interior lot in a great Mesquite location! Great open living room with brick fireplace. Wood Vinyl floors through out!! Vaulted ceilings. Eat in dining. Cozy kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with master full master bath features a beautiful tiled 2 shower head shower.Large back yard. Close to major highways.

$50 Non Refundable App Fee per Adult 18 and Over
$235 One Time Admin Fee
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max

Amenities: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 Colony Drive have any available units?
3037 Colony Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3037 Colony Drive have?
Some of 3037 Colony Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 Colony Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3037 Colony Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 Colony Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3037 Colony Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3037 Colony Drive offer parking?
No, 3037 Colony Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3037 Colony Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3037 Colony Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 Colony Drive have a pool?
No, 3037 Colony Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3037 Colony Drive have accessible units?
No, 3037 Colony Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 Colony Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3037 Colony Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Dog Friendly ApartmentsMesquite Pet Friendly Places
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District