3037 Colony Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4-2-2 SINGLE STORY sits on a large interior lot in a great Mesquite location! Great open living room with brick fireplace. Wood Vinyl floors through out!! Vaulted ceilings. Eat in dining. Cozy kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with master full master bath features a beautiful tiled 2 shower head shower.Large back yard. Close to major highways.



$50 Non Refundable App Fee per Adult 18 and Over

$235 One Time Admin Fee

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max



Amenities: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher