2908 Robin Lane

This very spacious home has enough room for you and the family, featuring 4 bedrooms all located on the second floor, 3 living rooms, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen. Plush carpet and ceramic tile throughout, cozy fireplace in the lower level living room and a nice backyard with space to place a grill for entertaining. Master suite offers sitting area, walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Kitchen, open to the living area, has ample amounts of storage and counter space with a pantry. Come view today!