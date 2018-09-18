All apartments in Mesquite
2908 Robin Lane

2908 Robin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2908 Robin Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This very spacious home has enough room for you and the family, featuring 4 bedrooms all located on the second floor, 3 living rooms, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen. Plush carpet and ceramic tile throughout, cozy fireplace in the lower level living room and a nice backyard with space to place a grill for entertaining. Master suite offers sitting area, walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Kitchen, open to the living area, has ample amounts of storage and counter space with a pantry. Come view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Robin Lane have any available units?
2908 Robin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 Robin Lane have?
Some of 2908 Robin Lane's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Robin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Robin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Robin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2908 Robin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2908 Robin Lane offer parking?
No, 2908 Robin Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2908 Robin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Robin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Robin Lane have a pool?
No, 2908 Robin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Robin Lane have accessible units?
No, 2908 Robin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Robin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 Robin Lane has units with dishwashers.

