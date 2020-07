Amenities

granite counters recently renovated microwave range

Charming, updated home with 4 bdrm, 2 bath in desirable Casa View Heights. Open & bright floor plan with french doors opening to spacious, fenced backyard with tool shed. Brand new kitchen with new cabinets, SS appliances, granite and gas stove. New floors and interior paint throughout. Close proximity to elementary school and library. Shopping and restaurants are within minutes away with easy access to I-635 and I-30. Hurry quick to schedule a showing this jewel will not last long!!!!